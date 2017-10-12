Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Position Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,807,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,176,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,454,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,212,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,168,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 591,427 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,329,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,373,000 after purchasing an additional 627,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,519,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,337,000 after purchasing an additional 228,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard Incorporated alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Position Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/mastercard-incorporated-ma-position-boosted-by-proficio-capital-partners-llc.html.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) opened at 146.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $147.12. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 74.92% and a net margin of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 91,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $11,824,777.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,138,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,668 shares of company stock worth $112,301,656. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Mastercard from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on Mastercard from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.