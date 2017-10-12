Masimo Corporation (MASI) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Masimo Corporation were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Masimo Corporation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Masimo Corporation by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo Corporation (MASI) opened at 85.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01. Masimo Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $104.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Masimo Corporation had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Masimo Corporation from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masimo Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, insider Rick Fishel sold 15,000 shares of Masimo Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,422,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 25,000 shares of Masimo Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $4,820,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo Corporation

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

