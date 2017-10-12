Martin Mucci Sells 29,786 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 29,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,881,581.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Martin Mucci also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 13th, Martin Mucci sold 30,000 shares of Paychex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $1,711,200.00.
Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 63.48 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $816.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 43.01%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.34%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 24,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Paychex by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 117,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Paychex by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 169,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.
