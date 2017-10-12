Marston's PLC (MARS) Price Target Cut to GBX 130 by Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Marston's PLC (LON:MARS) had its price target reduced by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report released on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital started coverage on Marston's PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on shares of Marston's PLC in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on Marston's PLC from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Marston's PLC from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston's PLC in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marston's PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 137.27 ($1.80).
Marston's PLC (LON MARS) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 106.30. 961,152 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 611.65 million. Marston's PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 101.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 147.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.07.
In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 8,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £8,873.51 ($11,666.46).
About Marston's PLC
Marston’s PLC is engaged in running pubs and beer brewing. The Company owns a range of assets from pubs to brands. The Company’s segments include Destination and Premium, which consists of food and drink sales, accommodation and gaming machine income; Taverns, which includes Food and drink sales, rent from licensed properties, accommodation and gaming machine income; Leased, which includes drink sales, rent from licensed properties and gaming machine income; Brewing, which comprises drink sales and third-party brewing, packaging and distribution, and Group Services.
