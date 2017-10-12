Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Position Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 63.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 2,416.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research began coverage on Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) opened at 124.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $128.75.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $497.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post $5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.18%.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,203,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $680,741.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

