Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) Director Mark C. Vadon sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark C. Vadon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Interactive Corporation alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Mark C. Vadon sold 796,693 shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $18,061,030.31.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) traded down 0.54% on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455,769 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mark C. Vadon Sells 125,000 Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/mark-c-vadon-sells-125000-shares-of-liberty-interactive-corporation-qvca-stock.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,386,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,952 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,707 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,183,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,475,000 after purchasing an additional 618,514 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,010,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 7,517,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,488,000 after purchasing an additional 390,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QVCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Interactive Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.