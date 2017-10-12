Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) SVP William E. Hughes Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) SVP William E. Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) traded down 0.11% during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 64,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at about $13,409,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3,527.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 363,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,301 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,796,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 313,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services.

