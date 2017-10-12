Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) will announce sales of $176.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.54 million to $179.40 million. Marcus & Millichap posted sales of $180.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will report full-year sales of $176.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $705.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $735.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $731.64 million to $738.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marcus & Millichap.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE MMI) traded down 1.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 257,475 shares. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, SVP William E. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William E. Hughes sold 6,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $161,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,199 shares of company stock worth $523,190 in the last ninety days. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,796,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 313,305 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,513,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 74,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 122,885 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $13,409,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services.

