ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of ManTech International Corporation worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ManTech International Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in ManTech International Corporation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ManTech International Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) opened at 45.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.94. ManTech International Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. ManTech International Corporation had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International Corporation will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. ManTech International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other ManTech International Corporation news, COO Kevin M. Phillips sold 24,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $985,540.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $81,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised ManTech International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $44.00 price target on ManTech International Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

ManTech International Corporation Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other the United States Government customers.

