MainSource Financial Group (MSFG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MainSource Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1889999063778 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ MSFG) opened at 36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $931.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.94. MainSource Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. MainSource Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. On average, analysts expect that MainSource Financial Group will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MainSource Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

MSFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MainSource Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of MainSource Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MainSource Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th.

About MainSource Financial Group

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

