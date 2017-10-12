Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Holdings Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank maintained its position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Maiden Holdings worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Maiden Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maiden Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Maiden Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Maiden Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maiden Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) opened at 8.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $740.60 million.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.43). Maiden Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $753.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Maiden Holdings, Ltd. will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Maiden Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

Maiden Holdings Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

