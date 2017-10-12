Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 463 ($6.09) price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. N+1 Singer increased their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC from GBX 495 ($6.51) to GBX 545 ($7.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management PLC alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON LIO) opened at 502.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 459.81. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 226.46 million. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 299.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 523.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Macquarie Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/macquarie-reaffirms-neutral-rating-for-liontrust-asset-management-plc-lio.html.

Liontrust Asset Management PLC Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (Liontrust) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in specialist fund management business. It is an investment management company that manages the United Kingdom, European, Asian and Global equities, Global credit and Multi-Assets. It offers a range of products, such as Unit Trusts, Offshore funds, Segregated Mandates and Discretionary Portfolio Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.