Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.16 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $22,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 34,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/macquarie-group-ltd-has-22-16-million-position-in-essex-property-trust-inc-ess.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.07.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total transaction of $87,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,991.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total value of $42,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) opened at 258.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $255.44. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $270.04. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 38.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.97%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.