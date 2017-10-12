Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,194 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.50% of Repligen Corporation worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen Corporation by 76.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 111,611 shares during the period. Pine River Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repligen Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Repligen Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Repligen Corporation by 3.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 164,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) opened at 37.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $46.81.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Repligen Corporation had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Repligen Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Repligen Corporation from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Repligen Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Repligen Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Repligen Corporation Company Profile

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products.

