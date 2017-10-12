Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (MDA) PT Raised to C$87.00 at TD Securities

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (TSE:MDA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.00.

Get Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd alerts:

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) opened at 70.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/macdonald-dettwiler-associates-ltd-mda-pt-raised-to-c87-00-at-td-securities.html.

About Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA) is a Canada-based communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.