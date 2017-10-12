LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) PT Set at €275.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) received a €275.00 ($323.53) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MC. UBS AG set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays PLC set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €253.00 ($297.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €241.67 ($284.31).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) opened at 239.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €222.27. The company has a market capitalization of €120.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 52-week low of €159.90 and a 52-week high of €239.65.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

