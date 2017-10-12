Luxoft Holding’s (LXFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen and Company in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LXFT. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Luxoft Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luxoft Holding in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Luxoft Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded Luxoft Holding from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.80 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Luxoft Holding from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luxoft Holding has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of Luxoft Holding (NYSE:LXFT) traded down 1.541% during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.325. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,582 shares. Luxoft Holding has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.989 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFT. FMR LLC raised its position in Luxoft Holding by 28.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,167,000 after purchasing an additional 429,478 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in Luxoft Holding by 153.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 330,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200,442 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Luxoft Holding by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 82,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luxoft Holding by 114.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 65,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Luxoft Holding by 255.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Luxoft Holding

Luxoft Holding, Inc, is a provider of software development services and information technology (IT) solutions to a global client base consisting primarily of large multinational corporations. The Company’s software development services consist of custom software development and support, product engineering and testing, and technology consulting.

