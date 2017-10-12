lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded lululemon athletica inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on lululemon athletica inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded lululemon athletica inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Get lululemon athletica inc. alerts:

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ LULU) opened at 62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.40 million. lululemon athletica inc. had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 591.0% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.