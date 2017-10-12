Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica inc. were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the second quarter worth $106,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 39.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 40.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. during the first quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened at 62.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $72.70.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. lululemon athletica inc. had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on lululemon athletica inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Vetr upgraded lululemon athletica inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded lululemon athletica inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded lululemon athletica inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. lululemon athletica inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

lululemon athletica inc. Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.