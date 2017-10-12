Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 113.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average is $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $67,289.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $390,256.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,476 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/loudon-investment-management-llc-has-287000-holdings-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.