Los Andes Copper Ltd (LA) Director Delaveau Gonzalo Buys 37,755 Shares of Stock

Los Andes Copper Ltd (TSE:LA) Director Delaveau Gonzalo bought 37,755 shares of Los Andes Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$14,724.45.

Delaveau Gonzalo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Delaveau Gonzalo bought 44,343 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,397.78.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Delaveau Gonzalo bought 50,000 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/los-andes-copper-ltd-la-director-delaveau-gonzalo-buys-37755-shares-of-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.