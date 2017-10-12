L'Oreal SA (LRLCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L'Oreal SA (NASDAQ:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Stifel Nicolaus cut L'Oreal SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on L'Oreal SA in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of L'Oreal SA (NASDAQ:LRLCY) traded up 1.00% on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,080 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion and a PE ratio of 28.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. L'Oreal SA has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

L'Oreal SA Company Profile

L’Oreal SA is a France-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops the business activities of the L’Oreal Group (Group) in the country or region in which they are located. The Company’s non-core activities include insurance, reinsurance and banking. The Company’s Cosmetics Division is organized into four divisions: Professional Products, Consumer Products, L’Oreal Luxe and Active Cosmetics.

