Logansport Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LOGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. (LOGN) remained flat at $39.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. Logansport Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 million and a PE ratio of 12.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/logansport-financial-corp-logn-posts-earnings-results.html.

About Logansport Financial Corp.

Logansport Financial Corp. is a parent company of Logansport Savings Bank. The Bank offers personal banking, personal lending and business banking. The Bank’s Personal Banking includes Internet and mobile banking, checking services, savings and certificates of deposits (CD) services, savings and CD rates, savings calculator, health savings accounts, overdraft advantage and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.