Loews Co. (L) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4,046.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,794 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Loews worth $77,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Loews by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Loews by 38.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 654,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after buying an additional 181,616 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Loews by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,045,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,936,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Loews by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 165,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE L) opened at 48.64 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Loews had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Loews Co. will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

