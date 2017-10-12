Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Receives GBX 76.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.39 ($0.99).

Several research firms recently commented on LLOY. UBS AG set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on Lloyds Banking Group PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.96) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Monday, September 25th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group PLC news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £3,216.18 ($4,228.48). Also, insider George Culmer purchased 101,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £67,048.74 ($88,152.43). Insiders have acquired a total of 111,855 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,115 over the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON LLOY) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,046,541 shares. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 51.68 and a 12-month high of GBX 73.58. The company’s market cap is GBX 42.21 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

About Lloyds Banking Group PLC

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

