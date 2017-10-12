Lisa T. Su Sells 82,709 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 82,709 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $1,126,496.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) opened at 13.88 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The firm’s market cap is $13.14 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

