Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (LGF.A) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NASDAQ:LGF.A) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lions Gate Entertainment has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company had an encouraging start to the fiscal 2018, with both earnings and revenues not only surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also increasing year over year. In an effort to maximize returns and build a diversified portfolio, it has been making strategic investments and buyouts, such as that of Starz. Notably, the addition of Starz is aiding Lions Gate to emerge as a major player in the TV space and helping it regain lost ground in streaming network. Moreover, Lions Gate has invested in The Immortals, to capitalize on the increasing popularity of eSports. It expects eSports market to grow over $1 billion by the next year. However, fewer movie releases in fiscal 2018 compared with the previous year may hurt Motion Pictures revenue performance. Dismal television production performance in the past few quarters has been also a concern for investors.”

LGF.A has been the subject of several other research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.71 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.16.

