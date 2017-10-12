Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Earns News Impact Rating of -0.08

News articles about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings earned a news impact score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3423144697075 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) traded down 1.68% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 33,323 shares of the stock traded hands. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The stock’s market cap is $475.45 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Lindblad Expeditions Holdings news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $160,806.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,450.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

