LifePlan Financial Group Inc Has $384,000 Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation by 17.2% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation by 87.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE MCD) opened at 163.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from McDonald’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Vetr lowered shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company raised shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In related news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 4,782 shares of McDonald’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $751,013.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 10,793 shares of McDonald’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $1,666,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,191.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,938 shares of company stock worth $11,033,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

