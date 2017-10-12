LiDCO Group plc (LON:LID)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.31% from the stock’s current price.

LiDCO Group plc (LID) opened at 8.125 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.70. The company’s market cap is GBX 19.84 million. LiDCO Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 10.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/lidco-group-plc-lid-rating-reiterated-by-finncap.html.

LiDCO Group plc Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based supplier of non-invasive and minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring equipment to hospitals. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of cardiac monitoring equipment. It operates in the segment of supply of monitors, consumables and support services associated with the use of its cardiac monitoring equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for LiDCO Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiDCO Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.