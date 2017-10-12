Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 249 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Premier Asset Management Group PLC in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Premier Asset Management Group PLC alerts:

Shares of Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) opened at 185.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 159.07. Premier Asset Management Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 122.82 and a 1-year high of GBX 188.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 189.36 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Premier Asset Management Group PLC (PAM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/liberum-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-premier-asset-management-group-plc-pam.html.

About Premier Asset Management Group PLC

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.