Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Media Corporation worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,720,000 after purchasing an additional 582,991 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,780,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,488,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $68,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after purchasing an additional 95,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Media Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ LSXMK) opened at 43.13 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

