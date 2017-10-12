Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3764407712841 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONA) opened at 37.72 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The firm’s market cap is $8.11 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.

FWONA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

In other Liberty Media Corporation news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,826 shares of Liberty Media Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $66,685.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 153,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $5,708,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,708,427 shares in the company, valued at $101,051,411.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,936 in the last 90 days. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

