Libbey Inc. (LBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSE:LBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Libbey is the leading producer of glass tableware in the U.S. and Canada. Libbey is also a major supplier of other tabletop products to the foodservice industry in the U.S. Libbey’s products are sold to a broad range of foodservice, retail, industrial and premium customers and are exported to more than 100 countries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets, under the LIBBEY(R) brand name, an extensive line of high-quality, machine-made glass beverageware and other glass tableware, including plates, bowls, serveware and accessories. “

Shares of Libbey (LBY) traded up 1.64% on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 124,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Libbey has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $20.76. The firm’s market cap is $217.94 million.

Libbey (NYSE:LBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $197.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Libbey had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Libbey will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Libbey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Libbey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Libbey by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Libbey by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Libbey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc is engaged in the design, production and sale of tableware and other products. The Company’s segments are U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes sales of manufactured and sourced tableware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada, excluding glass products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which remain in the Latin America segment.

