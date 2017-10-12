Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Stake Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Legg Mason worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 565,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 272.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) opened at 38.79 on Thursday. Legg Mason, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $793.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.60 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason, Inc. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Legg Mason from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

