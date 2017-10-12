Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 3,113 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (PI)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) by 221.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 409,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,899,000.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $186,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,795.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Fein sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $1,693,315.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on IMPINJ from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

IMPINJ Inc (NYSE PI) opened at 37.08 on Thursday. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $773.49 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

