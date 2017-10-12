Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 907 Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in GTT Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GTT Communications by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GTT Communications by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) opened at 33.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. GTT Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company’s market cap is $1.37 billion.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.65 million. GTT Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GTT Communications, Inc. will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $212,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 418,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,539.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,990. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen and Company set a $43.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.

