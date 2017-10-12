TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lee Enterprises, from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Lee Enterprises Incorporated alerts:

Lee Enterprises, (LEE) opened at 2.40 on Monday. Lee Enterprises, has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Lee Enterprises, (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Lee Enterprises, had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $139.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lee Enterprises, will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) Raised to C at TheStreet” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/lee-enterprises-incorporated-lee-raised-to-c-at-thestreet.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, by 26.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company’s products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.