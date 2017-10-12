LCI Industries (LCII) vs. Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Head-To-Head Contrast

LCI Industries (NASDAQ: LCII) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LCI Industries and Vista Outdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $1.86 billion 1.60 $260.20 million N/A N/A Vista Outdoor $2.49 billion 0.47 $280.08 million ($4.91) -4.22

Vista Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than LCI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Vista Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 7.33% 26.74% 18.11% Vista Outdoor -11.55% 7.02% 3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LCI Industries and Vista Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 1 0 2 0 2.33 Vista Outdoor 0 6 5 0 2.45

LCI Industries currently has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.76%. Vista Outdoor has a consensus price target of $28.45, indicating a potential upside of 37.31%. Given Vista Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Outdoor is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats LCI Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. and its subsidiaries (LCI), supplies an array of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries. The Company’s segments include OEM Segment and Aftermarket Segment. The OEM Segment manufactures or distributes an array of components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; pontoon boats; manufactured homes; modular housing, and mobile office units. The Aftermarket Segment supplies components to the related aftermarket channels of the RV and adjacent industries, primarily to retail dealers, wholesale distributors and service centers. The Aftermarket Segment also includes the sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets. Its Outdoor Products segment product lines include archery/hunting accessories, global eyewear and sport protection, golf, hydration products, optics, shooting accessories, tactical products and water sports. The Company serves the outdoor sports and recreation markets through a diverse portfolio of over 40 brands. It serves a range of end consumers, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. It offers cooking solutions through Camp Chef brand.

