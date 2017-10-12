Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Maintains Position in LBTY ALL-STAR F (ASG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. held its position in LBTY ALL-STAR F (NYSE:ASG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LBTY ALL-STAR F were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LBTY ALL-STAR F by 2.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in LBTY ALL-STAR F by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in LBTY ALL-STAR F by 163.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 166,576 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in LBTY ALL-STAR F by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 279,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LBTY ALL-STAR F by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 62,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LBTY ALL-STAR F alerts:

LBTY ALL-STAR F (ASG) traded up 1.50% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 16,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. LBTY ALL-STAR F has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Maintains Position in LBTY ALL-STAR F (ASG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/laurel-wealth-advisors-inc-maintains-position-in-lbty-all-star-f-asg.html.

LBTY ALL-STAR F Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities only to borrowers that are approved by the Fund’s securities lending agent, State Street Bank & Trust Co (SSB).The Fund’s portfolio includes various sectors, such as information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, financials, healthcare, consumer staples, energy and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for LBTY ALL-STAR F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBTY ALL-STAR F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.