Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) traded up 0.1450% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.9375. The stock had a trading volume of 119,504 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $81.74 and a 52 week high of $94.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.7277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

