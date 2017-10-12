LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Head to Head Review

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Spirit Airlines 0 8 4 0 2.33

LATAM Airlines Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 23.43%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus price target of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Spirit Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Dividends

LATAM Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Spirit Airlines does not pay a dividend. LATAM Airlines Group pays out -199.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -0.14% -0.16% -0.03% Spirit Airlines 9.62% 17.96% 7.61%

Risk & Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.29 billion 0.91 $1.41 billion ($0.01) -1,391.61 Spirit Airlines $2.49 billion 0.97 $509.32 million $3.45 10.04

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats LATAM Airlines Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries. It operates through two segments: the Air transportation business and the Coalition and loyalty program Multiplus. It Air transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. Its segment of Coalition and loyalty program called Multiplus is a frequent flyer programs, which operate as a unilateral system of loyalty that offers a flexible coalition system. The Company operates a fleet of over 329 aircrafts. Its passenger aircrafts include Airbus A319-100, Airbus A350-900, Boeing 767-300ER, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-300ER.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 29 A319s, 45 A320ceos, five A320neos and 16 A321ceos. Its Bare Fares offerings are unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. It also offers Frill Control, which allows customers to pay only for the options they choose, such as bags, advance seat assignments and refreshments. As of December 31, 2016, its route network included 200 markets served by 59 airports.

