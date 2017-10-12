LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 19th. Analysts expect LaSalle Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $307.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.94 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.85%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect LaSalle Hotel Properties to post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.85 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) opened at 29.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.18. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LaSalle Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 46 hotels with approximately 11,450 guest rooms located in nine states of the United States and the District of Columbia (DC).

