Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,994 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE LVS) opened at 63.32 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The casino operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.66%. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.18%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

