Lantheus Holdings’ (LNTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lantheus Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus Holdings from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ LNTH) opened at 18.70 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Lantheus Holdings had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Burgstahler sold 140,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,432,410.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $228,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derace L. Schaffer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 896,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the second quarter worth about $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

