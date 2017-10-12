Langen Mcalenn Comments on American International Group, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Langen Mcalenn cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a report issued on Tuesday. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get American International Group Inc. alerts:

AIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/langen-mcalenn-comments-on-american-international-group-inc-s-q3-2017-earnings-aig.html.

American International Group (NYSE AIG) opened at 61.84 on Thursday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The firm’s market cap is $55.87 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2,557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in American International Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -711.07%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.