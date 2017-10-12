Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Shares Sold by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the period. Lam Research Corporation makes up approximately 2.6% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Lam Research Corporation worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Lam Research Corporation by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Odey Holdings AG grew its position in Lam Research Corporation by 9.9% in the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research Corporation in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research Corporation by 358.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research Corporation to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.83.

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ LRCX) traded up 1.3467% during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.6872. 1,185,058 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.4207 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.69 and a 1-year high of $189.11.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research Corporation had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post $12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lam Research Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

In other Lam Research Corporation news, Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $2,106,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,066 shares of company stock worth $8,350,148. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

