Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lam Research Corporation were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Odey Holdings AG boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation by 9.9% during the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation by 358.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research Corporation news, Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $120,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 6,897 shares of Lam Research Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,106,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Lam Research Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research Corporation from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.83.

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ LRCX) traded up 1.10% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.22. 456,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average of $155.25. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.69 and a 12-month high of $189.11.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research Corporation had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 26.78%. Lam Research Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post $12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lam Research Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

