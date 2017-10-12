Laidlaw Reiterates Buy Rating for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Laidlaw in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Laidlaw’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLXN. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics to $570.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Flexion Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ FLXN) traded up 2.14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 2,777,298 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $854.10 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post ($3.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Laidlaw Reiterates Buy Rating for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/laidlaw-reiterates-buy-rating-for-flexion-therapeutics-inc-flxn.html.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Yamo Deniz purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,375 shares of company stock valued at $131,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.