Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s FY2018 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 657,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,589,000 after acquiring an additional 603,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $4,300,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $4,300,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $3,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America.

